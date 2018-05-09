Congress indulging in election fraud, alleges PM Modi

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
J-K: Four militants held for involvement in Baramulla attack
Ernakulam-Howrah Express hits JCB machine at Level Crossing
SC seeks names of officials posted in Kasauli during illegal constructions
Jinnah's portrait row a non-issue: AMU VC Tariq Mansoor
UP: Woman who alleged sexual assault by BJP MLA's son, claims threat to life
After data breach controversy, Facebook shuffles top management, eyes Blockchain