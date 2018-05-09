Congress indulging in election fraud, alleges PM Modi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of election fraud, during a rally in Belagavi, on Wednesday.

Fearing loss, "Congress is employing such techniques that are dangerous to democracy," he said, referring to a case where thousands of voter ids were found in Bengaluru.

There were bundles of fake IDs found. "What was the use of fake ID? In one constituency with four lakh voters, one lakh fake IDs were found. Congress has done it across 40-50 constituencies. Therefore, people should be aware and careful," he alleged.

Referring to the IT raids at a resort in Badami, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting from, he said that the raid occurred at a resort where Siddaramaiah had stayed. "Lakhs of rupees were found in the resort. Apart from it, bills of transactions worth crores were also found," he alleged. Since Congress is involving in such unethical practices, "people of Badami should save themselves from Badanaami," he said.

Post announcement of elections in Karnataka, he said that media reports indicate that there was a seizure of Rs 130 crore, gold biscuits and yesterday bundles of notes were found in Badami. "Is it of the 10 per cent?", he said, referring to his '10 per cent' government jibe against the State.

Modi alleged that during the past three to four years, Congress was using social media to spread falsehoods ahead of elections. "I am seeing the 'kaarnama' of Congress people. People should be aware," he said.

Raids

With naming the two, Modi took a dig at Congress leaders Ramesh Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar, stating that the Congress leaders were looting the people.

He said that Congress will start blaming EVMs as soon they are election results are announced. Congress is afraid of technology, which is why they are spreading rumours on Aadhaar, digital payment and others, he said.