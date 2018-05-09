ECI to take final call on countermanding of RR Nagar polls after visit of Deputy Election Commissioner: CEO Sanjiv Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Election Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar on Wednesday said that the Deputy Election Commissioner of ECI is coming to the city to take stock with regard to seizure of huge numbers of EPIC cards at a flat in Jalahalli of RR Nagar constituency before taking final call on the political parties demand for countermanding elections of the constituency.

Speaking to media persons, Kumar said that the visit of Deputy Election Commissioner is in response to the report submitted by him on the matter.

Refusing to divulge the details of his report that whether he had recommended for countermanding elections for the constituency, Kumar said, "Let us not jump to conclusions because ECI has to take final call on it after the visit of Deputy Election Commissioner."

Confirming the arrest of two persons after the registration of a case, he said that a survey has been done to check the vulnerable section of voters in slums for some purpose and EPIC cards were collected. "Definitely it can be inferred that the EPIC cards were collected to lure the voters through bribe which is a serious matter and needs to be investigated further," he said.