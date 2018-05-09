Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

ECI to take final call on countermanding of RR Nagar polls after visit of Deputy Election Commissioner: CEO Sanjiv Kumar

Sanjiv Kumar on Wednesday said that the Deputy Election Commissioner of ECI is coming to the city to take stock with regard to seizure of huge numbers of EPIC cards at a flat in Jalahalli.

Published: 09th May 2018 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Election Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar on Wednesday said that the Deputy Election Commissioner of ECI is coming to the city to take stock with regard to seizure of huge numbers of EPIC cards at a flat in Jalahalli of RR Nagar constituency before taking final call on the political parties demand for countermanding elections of the constituency.

Speaking to media persons, Kumar said that the visit of Deputy Election Commissioner is in response to the report submitted by him on the matter.

Refusing to divulge the details of his report that whether he had recommended for countermanding elections for the constituency, Kumar said, "Let us not jump to conclusions because ECI has to take final call on it after the visit of Deputy Election Commissioner."

Confirming the arrest of two persons after the registration of a case, he said that a survey has been done to check the vulnerable section of voters in slums for some purpose and EPIC  cards were collected. "Definitely it can be inferred that the EPIC cards were collected to lure the voters through bribe which is a serious matter and needs to be investigated further," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RR Nagar polls Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

90 per cent of money in banks going to 15 rich industrialists: Rahul Gandhi

Congress indulging in election fraud, alleges PM Modi

No contest with BJP on corruption in Karnataka, it wins hands down: Rahul Gandhi

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona