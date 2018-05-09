Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Fake voter ID: BJP delegation to meet Election Commission

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. over the issue of fake voter identity cards found in a Bengaluru flat.

BENGALURU: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation comprising of Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan will meet the Election Commission on Wednesday.

Last night, 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality, and the Election Commission's revelation of the same at midnight was followed by political sparring, as both BJP and Congress alleged the other's links with the concerned flat.

While BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of attempting to rig the elections, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that Nanjamuri rented her own flat to his son Rakesh, who contested corporation election on a BJP ticket in 2015.

However, Sridhar Nanjamari on Wednesday rebuffed such allegations and told ANI he was the only son of Manjula Nanjamuri.

"I am the only son of Manjula Nanjamari. Rakesh is my mother's nephew's son and he has got no connections with the flat in Park View apartment, as is what claimed in media," Sridhar said and added that the flat has been rented to Rangaraju who pays rent for it every month.

Meanwhile, the BJP also demanded cancelling the polling in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency where assembly elections are due on May 12 along with the rest of the state.

The election in Karnataka will be held on May 12 in 223 constituencies, out of 224 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The election for one constituency has been postponed following the death of B.N. Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar BJP candidate. The counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 15.

