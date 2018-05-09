Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka: Income Tax sleuths raid BJP candidate Virupakshappa’s house

Income Tax sleuths on Tuesday night raided the house of the BJP candidate from Channagiri Madal Virupakshappa’s house located at Channeshapura with the raid continued till morning.

Published: 09th May 2018 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 10:58 AM

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE:  Continuing their series of raids the Income Tax sleuths on Tuesday night raided the house of the BJP candidate from Channagiri Madal Virupakshappa’s house located at Channeshapura. The raid continued till morning.

The raid is termed as eyewasher by the opposition Congress, which is constantly alleging that the Prime Minister Modi led central government has constantly targeted the opposition Congress by initiating Income Tax raid during the elections and making all efforts to defeat it. 

It can be recalled that the IT raids were conducted on the house of Congress candidate from Sirsi- Siddapur Congress candidate Bheemanna Naik, MLA B Shivanna of Anekal, Krishna Resort owned by Congress candidate from Vijayanagar Anand Singh.

Before this there were also IT raids against the Congress leader D K Shivakumar, MLC G Raghu Achar which all led to the doubts that Congress candidates were targeted. 

Understanding the raid hundreds of BJP workers assembled at the house of the Ex-MLA, however they were not allowed to meet Virupakshappa till the raid was over. 

Speaking to Express, candidate Madal Virupakshappa said, ‘The opposition Congress is having an hand behind this raid, based on the complaint lodged by a Congress worker the raid has been initiated, however, the candidate Vadnal Rajanna is behind all this episode’.

Narrating the raid incident, Virupakshappa said, the congress worker lodged a complaint with Tahsildar by 4 PM and it was handed over to the Deputy Commissioner by around 5 PM and the raid started around 6 PM, the episode clearly shows the motive of the opposition. 

The raid was conducted by Seven officials of the IT department of Hubbali and Davangere and they returned empty handed, as there were no differences in the accounts.

Administrative machinery mis-used

The quick move of the complaint clearly indicates the rampant mis-use of the administrative machinery by the Congress government in state. The opposition which is rattled by the popularity of BJP is making all out efforts to defeat me, he alleged. 

He also said that he has got almighty power and no one can prevent him from winning Channagiri constituency. 

Planned raid

Ex-Chairman of KSIC and Congress leader D Basavaraj described the IT raid as well planned to protect the BJP and Narendra Modi from the allegations that the IT raids during election time in Karnataka was not an act of vengeance and it was a routine functioning of the department. He termed the raid as just a eyewasher.

He said that, people of the state are closely watching the happenings in the state and will teach the BJP a fitting lesson as these type of acts of vengeance  is not good in a democratic set-up, instead the elections should be fought on ideologies and not through immoral means. 

Basavaraj challenged the IT department and the central government to conduct raid on the houses of B S Yeddyurappa, K S Eshwarappa, R Ashok, Jagadish Shettar, Ananth Kumar who have looted the country and catch them. 

‘BJP which has come to know that they are going to loose badly in the general elections are trying to use back door methods to prevent Congress surge in Karnataka, which will turn futile. The acts are clear political and will not yield any benefit for the BJP as they are not coming to power in Karnataka. 

