Karnataka polls 2018: Election Commission to decide on countermanding polls in Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jalahalli police under the supervision of election commission officials are investigating the case in which 9,746 genuine voter ID cards and 1 lakh counterfoil strips with serial numbers resembling acknowledgement slips of form 6 used for addition of new voters in the electoral rolls were seized from a flat in Sharadambha Nagar in Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly constituency on Tuesday night.

The election commission is expected to take a decision by the end of the day on the petition by BJP and JDS demanding to countermand the election in the constituency following alleged irregularities.

Police said that around 10 persons were detained and were being questioned in connection with the case. It is said that the supporters of a candidate had paid money to voters and had got their original voter IDs. They had planned to return the voter IDs to the people on the voting day and had asked them to vote for that particular candidate.

The police are investigating those behind the incident, while the election commission officials are investigating the genuineness of the voter IDs and counterfoils seized.

Meanwhile, the Jalahalli police have arrested two persons, Venkatesh and Raghu, on charges of assault, rioting and intimidation during the protests by BJP, JDS and Congress parties at the SLV Parkview apartment on Tuesday. Efforts are on for nabbing other accused.

