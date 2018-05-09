Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

No contest with BJP on corruption in Karnataka, it wins hands down: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi took to Twitter to draw a comparison between the Congress government in Karnataka and the previous BJP regime (2008-13) in the state.

Published: 09th May 2018 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

AICC President Rahul Gandhi waves at his supporters during a road show ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said there was "no contest" between his party's government in Karnataka and the previous BJP regime in the southern state as regards corruption, adding that the saffron party's rule "wins hands down".

Gandhi took to Twitter to draw a comparison between the Congress government in Karnataka and the previous BJP regime (2008-13) in the state, with the help of figures to show that his party's rule was better on all counts.

"In Karnataka, when it comes to corruption, it's a "No Contest" as this graphic shows. The BJP wins hands down! (sic)," he tweeted, along with two sets of graphics.

The graphics claimed that the Congress was the "top job creator" in the country, the Anna Bhagya scheme of the party's government in Karnataka was feeding four crore people, the Ramthal Marol, Asia's largest drip irrigation project, and the world's largest solar power park were built by the party and that it had also waived the loans of 22 lakh farmers, amounting to Rs 8,165 crore, in the southern state.

On the other hand, the graphics pointed out that during the BJP rule in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa was jailed in connection with the denotification scam, India's "largest political poaching scandal" -- "Operation Kamala" -- was unearthed during the saffron party's rule, it had pioneered "cashless corruption" by taking bribes in cheques, former state minister Krishnaiah Setty was jailed in a land grab case, while the Reddy brothers were jailed in a Rs 35,000-crore mining scam.

"Who works better? Congress government of 2013-18 or BJP government of 2008-13. Numbers speak for themselves. Choose right. Vote Congress," the graphics said.

The second set of graphics claimed that while the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had created 53 lakh jobs in Karnataka, only 26.64 lakh jobs were created during the BJP regime.

It also claimed that while the Congress had given loans worth Rs 12,000 crore to farmers and completed 42.3 kms of "Namma Metro", the BJP had sanctioned farm loans worth Rs 6,560 crore and completed only 6.7 kms of the metro works.

It also claimed that the Congress had built 15.5 lakh houses as against the 11.3 lakh during the BJP regime and the budget outlay of the current government was Rs 2,09,181 crore in 2018, while in 2013, it was Rs 1,17,005 crore under the BJP.

It also claimed that the Congress's achievements were more than those of the BJP as regards the creation of MBBS seats, road construction, grant of scholarships to OBCs and building toilets.

The 224-member Karnataka Assembly goes to the polls on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15.

The Congress is seeking to retain power in the southern state, while the BJP's aim is to unseat the Congress in Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
congress BJP Karnataka Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

90 per cent of money in banks going to 15 rich industrialists: Rahul Gandhi

Congress indulging in election fraud, alleges PM Modi

Handcuffs

Voter ID row: BBMP corporator among six held for assault during protest

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja