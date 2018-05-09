PM Modi lashes out at Congress, calls it 'contract' party 

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on the Congress party during his campaign in Bangarpet on Wednesday.

As expected the prime minister commenced his speech highlighting the achievements of Kolar District and mentioned the names of the temples and saluted Poet Venkatesh Iyengar and great personalities of the district.

During his address, he said for ten years Manmohan Singh was remotely operated by a family. "Now Modi is being operated with the remote but not by any individual, or family but the people of nation," he said .

Terming Congress Party as a contract party, he said, "Where ever Congress gains power their contracts benefit only them and not the people. In five years of Congress government in the state, only contract basis administration has been taken up."

Modi said Senior Congress Leader and Chikballapur MP Veerappa Moily himself tweeted over the Congress way of ticket distribution. "Later he was asked to keep quiet, but the people of the state will not keep quiet. Senior leaders like NIjalingappa, Devaraj Urs were sidelined in the party, now Veerappa Moily is also being sidelined, even he was not considered for his talent in the Congress, " Modi said.

The PM went on to say that where ever the leaders of Congress speak they speak about Dalits and create a false message that the BJP was anti-dalit. "Let Congress list out the states where BJP is in power, and in which all the places reservation has been cancelled," he said.

Narendra Modi said, because of the strong constitution which was given by Ambedkar, he became prime minister of the nation from a poor family and said the party has high respect for the constitution and Ambedkar.

During his entire speech he never used the name of Rahul Gandhi nor Siddaramaiah and only addressed the Congress, interestingly the prime minister also did not mention a single word on regional JDS party during his speech.