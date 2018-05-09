Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

PM Modi lashes out at Congress, calls it 'contract' party 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on the Congress party during his campaign in Bangarpet on Wednesday.

Published: 09th May 2018 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

The PM went on to say that where ever the leaders of Congress speak they speak about Dalits and create a false message that the BJP was anti-dalit. | Vinodkumar T

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on the Congress party during his campaign in Bangarpet on Wednesday.

As expected the prime minister commenced his speech highlighting the achievements of  Kolar District and mentioned the names of the temples and saluted Poet Venkatesh Iyengar and great personalities of the district.

During his address, he said for ten years Manmohan Singh was remotely operated by a family. "Now Modi is being operated with the remote but not by any individual, or family but the people of nation," he said .

Terming Congress Party as a contract party, he said, "Where ever Congress gains power their contracts benefit only them and not the people. In five years of Congress government in the state, only contract basis administration has been taken up." 

Modi said Senior Congress Leader and Chikballapur MP Veerappa Moily himself tweeted over the Congress way of ticket distribution. "Later he was asked to keep quiet, but the people of the state will not keep quiet. Senior leaders like NIjalingappa, Devaraj Urs were sidelined in the party, now Veerappa Moily is also being sidelined, even he was not considered for his talent in the Congress, " Modi said.

The PM went on to say that where ever the leaders of Congress speak they speak about Dalits and create a false message that the BJP was anti-dalit. "Let Congress list out the states where BJP  is in power, and in which all the places reservation has been cancelled," he said.

Narendra Modi said, because of the strong constitution which was given by Ambedkar, he became prime minister of the nation from a poor family and said the party has high respect for the constitution and Ambedkar.

During his entire speech he never used the name of Rahul Gandhi nor Siddaramaiah and only addressed the Congress, interestingly the prime minister also did not mention a single word on regional JDS party during his speech.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Congress  Kolar Rahul Gandhi Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Congress fears defeat, calls everyone wrong: PM Modi

Voter ID row: BJP supporter rejects being tenant of RR Nagar flat

Congress leader M Veerappa Moily. (File photo | EPS)

Congress will get absolute majority in Karnataka: Veerappa Moily

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja