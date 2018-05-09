Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Voter ID row: BBMP corporator among six held for assault during protest

The Jalahalli police have arrested six persons including a BBMP Corporator on charges of assault, rioting and intimidation during the protests by BJP and JDS parties

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jalahalli police under the supervision of election commission officials are investigating the case in which 9,746 genuine voter ID cards and 1 lakh counterfoil strips with serial numbers resembling acknowledgement slips of form 6 used for addition of new voters in the electoral rolls were seized from a flat in Sharadambha Nagar in Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly constituency on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Jalahalli police have arrested six persons including a BBMP Corporator on charges of assault, rioting and intimidation during the protests by BJP and JDS parties at the SLV Parkview apartment on Tuesday. 

BBMP Yashwantpur ward's G K Venkatesh and his associate Raghu and four others have been held.

The election commission is expected to take a decision by the end of the day on the petition by BJP and JDS demanding to countermand the election in Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency following alleged irregularities.

Police sources said that around 10 persons were detained and were being questioned in connection with the case. It is said that the supporters of a candidate had paid money to voters and had got their original voter IDs. They had planned to return the voter IDs to the people on the voting day and ask them to vote for that particular candidate.

The police are investigating who are behind the incident, while the election commission officials are investigating the genuineness of the voter IDs and counterfoils seized.

