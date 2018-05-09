We need Kaam ki Baat, not Mann ki Baat: Siddaramaiah

G S Vasu By

Express News Service

Days before Karnataka goes to polls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tells TNIE Editor G S Vasu in an exclusive interview why he is confident of getting a fresh mandate despite the BJP’s blistering campaign

How are you countering the ideological narrative of the Bharatiya Janata Party?

The BJP’s Hindutva agenda will not work here because this is the land of Basavanna and Kanakadasa and people will not be ready to be divided on religious lines.

But the BJP had come to power in this very state not long ago. How can you say BJP’s ideology will not work here?

They came to power because the previous two governments didn’t deliver. The performance of the government led by S M Krishna was bad. Subsequently, we had a coalition government with the JD(S) and the BJP agreeing on sharing power. However, after being chief minister for two years, Kumaraswamy of JD(S) ditched the BJP. That is why people voted for the BJP in the subsequent election.

You are often compared to Devaraj Urs who ruled Karnataka many years ago. But you seem to have gone beyond what he did by antagonising the two dominant castes - Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Was it part of a political strategy?

It is because of my commitment to the poor and weaker sections. But to say that I have antagonised the two dominant castes is wrong. The poor and needy, cutting across castes, have benefitted from the various welfare schemes implemented in the past five years. And they include those from Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities as well. For example, loans up to `3 lakh have been given to farmers and a majority of them are either Lingayat or Vokkaliga. Such a narrative is being built only for political gains and it is not true.

You seem to have created a core base for Congress in the form of SCs, tribals and Muslims. How did you manage that?

Muslims have gained the confidence that here is the man who will protect their interests. They primarily look for security and nothing else. That I have ensured. As far as Dalits are concerned, no government in the past implemented as many schemes as we did. Apart from welfare schemes, my government also brought in legislation providing for reservation for SCs in government contracts up to a value of `1 crore. Similarly, SC entrepreneurs were given interest subsidy and guarantees for loans up to `10 lakh.

How do you see the Narendra Modi factor playing out in the upcoming election?

It will not work here like in UP or Gujarat. It is because he has not done anything for Karnataka whether it is waiver of farm loans or the Mahadayi dispute. Who wants his Mann ki Baat? We need Kaam ki Baat.

How do you see the impact of Karnataka results at the national level?

The Congress is going to retain power in Karnataka and, in my view, it will be a big boost for the party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

How are you managing dissidence within the Congress with many leaders opposed to you?

In the entire five years of my government, there was no dissident activity in the ruling party. It is a fact that we have difference of opinion but it cannot be described as dissidence.

The BJP, particularly its current president, Amit Shah, is credited with efficient booth-level management at the time of election. Do you have the wherewithal to match it?

His strategy will not work here. We have also constituted booth-level committees and Congress workers will effectively counter the rivals at the ground level.

What gives you the confidence that you will win this election?

The reason why I am confident is because I have fulfilled all the promises made in 2013 and we were able to reach people through various welfare programmes. We believe in inclusive growth, taking along all people, irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. We have also ensured good law and order in the past five years. These are all our plus points. There are, of course, a few other programmes we need to implement and we shall do it in the next five years. Compare this with the five years of the previous BJP rule when the state had three chief ministers. The party’s CM candidate, B S Yeddyurappa, and some other ministers even went to jail. I don’t think people will trust them again because they did not provide good governance in the earlier term.

But your political rivals, particularly the BJP, accuse you of dividing Karnataka society on caste lines.

It is politically motivated. I can tell you that I have been fair to everyone irrespective of caste or religion. I have never done politics based on caste or religion.

But you did try to play the regional card to counter BJP’s ideological construct.

Yes. I firmly believe the regional language should have supremacy. The Centre cannot impose Hindi on the southern states. Any Indian citizen is free to learn any language. But, it should not be imposed. I strongly believe students should get education through the regional language. After all, many states have been formed on linguistic basis.