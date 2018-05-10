Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

'BJP leader Sriramulu bribed former CJI KG Balakrishnan', Congress claims big expose ahead of Karnataka polls

The Congress made accusations against the ST leader, who is pitted against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Badami by the BJP, based on videos aired on regional news channels.

Published: 10th May 2018

BJP candidate B Sriramulu waves to his supporters after filing nomination in Badami on Tuesday. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With hours to go for Karnataka assembly election, the Congress has accused BJP leader Sriramulu of bribing former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan to get a favourable order in one of the cases pertaining to Obulapuram mining company. Armed with sting operations from 2010, Congress demanded a high-level inquiry into, what it referred to as, a "massive bribery scandal".

The Congress made accusations against the ST leader, who is pitted against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Badami by the BJP, based on videos aired on regional news channels. The channel, in turn, credited the source of the videos to the internet. The video- the Congress claims, was a sting conducted against Sriramulu after he refused to pay Rs 50 crores of the total Rs 150 crore deal with the former CJI's son-in-law Sreenijan- who is also apparently seen in the video.

"The videos that have surfaced today show how Sriramulu and middlemen Captain Reddy, Balan, Swamiji Rajnish and former CJI Balakrishnan’s son in law Sreenijan discuss bribe deals in order to get a favorable judgement from SC in the Obulapuram case," Dinesh Gundu Rao, working President of the Congress said.

Videos released by the Congress purportedly show Sriramulu speaking about a deal to former CJI Balakrishnan's son-in-law in 2010 over allowing mining by OMC. Congress highlighted that despite a survey report recommending complete halt of mining operations between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, then CJI Balakrishnan gave a favorable judgement allowing OMC to continue its mining operations just one day before his retirement on May 11, 2010.

BJP National president Amit Shah who was addressing a press conference even as the Congress made allegations, refused to answer questions on the same. "Such videos keep surfacing," Shah said dodging a question on BJP leaders' involvement in the bribery scandal.

 

