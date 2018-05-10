Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Centre trying to fulfill Ambedkar's dreams: PM Modi

Hitting out at the ruling Congress in Karnataka, Modi said the party failed to confer the Bharat Ratna on Ambedkar when it was in power.

Published: 10th May 2018 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Reaching out to Dalits and other backward communities in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government was trying to fulfill B R Ambedkar's dream of a powerful and prosperous nation.

Modi, while addressing the SC, ST, BC and Slum Morcha workers of Karnataka BJP via Narendra Modi app, said, "Our government has made the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act more stringent".

He also reminded the workers that the BJP had the maximum number of members of Parliament belonging to the SC/ST, OBC and minority communities.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said it did not allow the functioning of Parliament to avoid giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

"We are trying to fulfill Ambedkar's dream of a powerful and prosperous nation," he said.

Earlier, the prime minister had reached out to the party office-bearers and workers of the women and youth wings through the application.

The Karnataka Assembly elections in the state will be held on May 12.

