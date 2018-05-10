Fake voter ID row: Narendra Modi accuses Congress of using unfair means to win polls

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/BANGARPET/ CHIKKAMAGALUR/ BIDAR: Expressing concern over the seizure of thousands of fake voter IDs in RR Nagar constituency of Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused Congress of using fraudulent means to win the upcoming election. Modi has asked voters to be vigilant against alleged conspiracies of the Congress to win the polls. Addressing a campaign in Belagavi, he expressed concern at the seizure of fake voter IDs. “Congress is employing such techniques that are dangerous to democracy. Bundles of fake voter IDs were found. What was the need of printing fake ID cards? In one constituency (RR Nagar) with four lakh voters, one lakh fake ID cards were found. Congress may employ this trick in about 40-50 constituencies in the state,” Modi said.

Modi also cautioned people against Congress employing many such tricks to influence the outcome of the election. The tricks could include inducements like cash, gold or household articles like cookers. He wanted them not to be mislead by “false rumours that the Congress could spread using its social media wing to mislead people.”

‘Cong a virus carrying 6C ills’

Earlier, addressing a rally in Bangarpet, he called Congress a virus carrying 6C ills — Congress culture, Communalism, Casteism, Crime, Corruption, and Contractor system.

‘Time to say bye bye to Cong’

Calling the Congress a ‘PPP’ party limited to just Punjab, Puducherry and one Parivar (family), Modi said the party’s strength in Lok Sabha has fallen from 400 to 40 and has lost assembly polls in state after state. “The time has come for people of Karnataka to say bye bye to Congress,” he said.“It is time people of Karnataka see through the deceit of Congress and vote for those who work, those who show the results on the ground. Karnataka must reject the Naamdaars, and vote for the Kaamdaars,” appealed Modi.

‘Kolar is king’

Addressing a rally in Bangarpet, Modi lauded the hard work and spirit of people of Kolar which is drought prone. “Kolar is king. Kolar is the king of mangoes, Kolar is the king of metals (gold), Kolar is the king of silk and Kolar is the king of milk (dairy farming),” he said. He hit out at successive Congress governments for failing to deliver on projects like Yerragolu and Yettinahole.

‘Affidavit to harm areca growers’

Modi in his rally in Chikkamagalur tried to connect with farmers by stating that the Congress governments at the centre and state failed to come to the rescue of coffee growers. “It is the BJP government at the centre which nominated a coffee grower as a member of the Indian Coffee Board,” Modi said. He also blamed the UPA government for filing an affidavit in Supreme Court stating areca is carcinogenic.

‘Nationalistion of banks helped rich netas get richer’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last leg of his campaign in Karnataka in Bidar on Wednesday, demanded that Siddaramaiah’s government give an account of their achievements. “I will, for 2019 parliamentary elections,” he said. In a first, Modi brought up Indira Gandhi’s name saying that nationalisation of banks only helped politicians, particularly Congress ones, get rich. “When I assumed power in 2014, more than 40% of Indians did not have bank accounts,” he said. He again questioned Congress leaders for charging his government as corrupt. “What they are doing,” he asked, “AICC President met Lalu Prasad Yadav who is in jail”. “Has Yeddyurappa been convicted in any court,” he asked. He also spoke about candlelight marches in New Delhi by “Congress and Communist activists” held recently against rape incidents. “Where were they when a girl of Kosam village of Bidar was raped and murdered?” he asked.