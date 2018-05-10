Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karanataka poll: Congress MLA Munirathna named accused in Voter IDs seizure case

The election commission officials had filed a complaint against more than 10 people who mentioned Munirathna's name.

Published: 10th May 2018 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

SLV Parkview apartment at Sharadambha Nagar in Jalahalli from where 9,896 voter IDs were seized; (inset) cards that were found inside the flat. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLA from Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency, Munirathna, has been named as an accused in the FIR registered by the Jalahalli police in connection with seizure of thousands of voter ID cards and counterfoils at a flat.

The election commission officials had filed a complaint against more than 10 people who mentioned Munirathna's name. Based on their statement, the Jalahalli police have booked Munirathna and others including flat owner Manjula Nanjamuri for the offence.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested one, Chinnathambi,  who was also named accused in the case as he had allegedly distributed voter ID cards to several people in the last one month. The police are still interrogating him.

Karanataka poll Congress MLA Munirathna

