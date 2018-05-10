Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: High-pitched campaigning to conclude today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa share a lighter moment during Karnataka election campaign rally at Chamarajanagar on Tuesday. | PTI

By ANI

BENGALURU: The high-voltage campaigning for the crucial Karnataka Assembly polls will come to an end on Thursday at 5 pm.

The political parties, eyeing to sweep the polls, will hold multiple rallies today in their last attempt to woo the voter in their favour.

BJP chief Amit Shah and the party chief ministerial candidate B. S. Yeddyurappa will participate in the roadshow in Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's Badami constituency.

Apart from this Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will campaign for their party on the final day.

The regional parties will also make all-out efforts to mark their place among the voters.

Both the BJP and Congress have extensively tried to undermine each other in a bid to persuade the electorate of the state, as a win in this election is also likely to give an edge for next year's General Elections to the winning party.

A total of 2655 candidates, including 219 women are in the poll fray in the election.

In 2018, 2436 males will be contesting the elections as compared to 2788 in 2013, a difference of 352 less. This year, 219 women are in the poll fray as opposed to 170 in 2013, a difference of 49.

There are 800 registered candidates from unrecognised political parties contesting the polls this year, compared to 832 in 2013, a difference of 32.

In 2018, 1155 independent candidates are contesting the state polls as compared to 1223 in 2013, that is, 68 less.

The election in Karnataka will be held on May 12 in 223 constituencies, out of 224 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly while the counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 15.

The election for one constituency has been postponed following the death of B.N. Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar BJP candidate. 

