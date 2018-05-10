Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Politicos head to parks and gyms, and pedal to win over voters

Candidates are taking their campaigns to unusual places to reach varied audiences.

Published: 10th May 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters of Minister Krishna Byregowda taking out a green campaign

By Suraksha P and Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Door-to-door campaigns, road shows and rallies may be obligatory for election campaigning but targeting voters in unexpected places is the new trend now. Be it addressing voters outside fitness centres, playgrounds and parks, temples, weddings, buses or mandatorily having five meetings a day with co-op societies, banks, weavers, and washermen, candidates are doing it all!

“I meet resident welfare associations, women’s organisations and self-help groups, cooperative societies and banks, weavers’ sections and washermen community from dhobi ghat. We also meet people at parks and take advice from senior citizens. Apart from door-to-door campaigns, we do offbeat meetings like these,” Ravi Subramanya, BJP MLA from Basavanagudi said.

“We have a war room and decide what messages to send out to them. Our volunteers have gone and brought data from voters. We send them voice calls and text messages,” he said. Photo Voter Slips inform voters about the polling station where he/she is enrolled and his/her serial number in the electoral rolls. Booth-level agents of political parties help in distributing these slips that in turn helps them get a recall value with the public.    “I am determined not to use temples for political gains so I don’t canvass there. Even the law says so about places of worship. Not just today, I attend 98 per cent of the weddings I  am invited to but don’t ask for votes there. There were two funerals in my area recently. I attended it out of solidarity. People understand it themselves though we don’t say anything when we attend gatherings,” he said.“No time for playing but I attend tournaments and mingle with kids. Be it badminton or cricket, they themselves ask us to hit a ball or two, so we oblige,” he said.

GOING GREEN

Meenakshi Byregowda, Byatarayanapura Congress MLA Krishna Byregowda’s wife said they have six cycles with volunteers spreading the message of their candidate rather than mini vans blaring the message.
There are 400 layouts in the constituency and he meets apartment dwellers, has road corner meetings, meets them at parks and playgrounds and many other public spaces such as markets and supermarkets in — Vidyaranyapura, Sahakaranagar Main Road, Bagalur Road, Thanisandra Circle, rural villages and 10 gram panchayats.    “We are minimising the use of paper as much as possible and using social media to spread our message. There are no flex banners (which is not allowed by law) in our campaigns.

The cycle is fitted with a poster of him. We don’t have air-conditioned vans in our constituency,” Meenakshi said.The JD(S) candidates who can be king or kingmakers in the coming elections have their candidates heavily canvassing in parks and other public places, and these include AM Hanumantha Gowda from Yelahanka, TN Javarayi Gowda from Yeshwanthapur, Ramachandra GH from RR Nagar, R Manjunath from Dasarahalli, K Gopalaiah from Mahalakshmi Layout, and K Bagegowda from Basavanagudi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka elections votes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Fake voter ID row: Narendra Modi accuses Congress of using unfair means to win polls

Voter ID row: Election Commission sends senior official to Karnataka

ECI to take final call on countermanding of RR Nagar polls after visit of Deputy Election Commissioner: CEO Sanjiv Kumar

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona