Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi for not holding press meet in four years

Gandhi took to Twitter to say that he enjoyed meeting the regional and national media at his "packed" press conference in Bengaluru and then took a jibe at the Prime Minister.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not holding any press conference in the last four years.

Gandhi took to Twitter to say that he enjoyed meeting the regional and national media at his "packed" press conference in Bengaluru and then took a jibe at the Prime Minister.

"Enjoyed meeting the regional and national press today in Bengaluru. We had a packed house! I'm sorry not everyone got a chance to ask a question due to the paucity of time."

"But, unlike our PM who hasn't had a press conference in 4 years, I will be doing many more of these!" he tweeted.

He also posted a number of pictures of his media interaction in poll-bound Karnataka on Twitter.

