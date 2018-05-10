Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

SC dismisses Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief Pramod Muthalik's plea on Congress manifesto

There were a plethora of apex court judgments which say that once the poll process begins, no court shall interfere with it, said a SC bench.

Published: 10th May 2018 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik. EPS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today dismissed Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief Pramod Muthalik's plea alleging that the Congress party was seeking votes in the name of religion in its election manifesto in Karnataka.

There were a plethora of apex court judgments which say that once the poll process begins, no court shall interfere with it, said a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

The bench also said that assuring minority communities about elevating them from social and economic backwardness did not amount to seeking votes on the ground of religion and this has been held by the constitution bench judgment.

The court, however, said Muthalik can take a statutory remedy after the poll process is over.

The Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief had sought directions to the Election Commission to delete the Congress party's alleged appeal in its manifesto.

The plea had alleged that the appeal to vote on religious basis was made in pages 36 and 37 of the manifesto in the section headlined 'Social justice-strengthening the social fabric for smooth progress'.

Under the sub-head 'ensure right to equality' in the manifesto released on April 27, the Congress proposes to 'improve social and economic status of minorities' by allocating more budget for their welfare programmes.

Besides a proposal to establish Madrasa Board, it talks about Christian development board to manage the affairs of Christian community.

It also proposes to construct 1,000 Maulana Azad schools in the state.

In the relevant pages, the Congress promises an insurance scheme for health and children's education of minority auto and taxi drivers in the manifesto.

It also speaks of upgrading Morarji Desai Schools with hostels for girls, under the sub-heading of the 'ensure right to equality' of the Congress manifesto.

Muthalik's petition sought disqualification of Congress candidates and derecognition of the Congress as a national party.

The Assembly election in Karnataka is slated for May 12 and the results are scheduled to be announced on May 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Pramod Muthalik Congress manifesto Karnataka Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karanataka poll: Congress MLA Munirathna named accused in Voter IDs seizure case

My mother is more Indian than many people I see: Rahul Gandhi

Centre trying to fulfill Ambedkar's dreams: PM Modi

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018