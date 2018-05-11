Amid voter ID row, EC postpones polling in Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat to May 28

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Polling at the Rajarajeshwari assembly constituency has been deferred, the Election Commission announced late on Friday evening. In a press conference on Friday evening, Chief Electoral Officer, Sanjiv Kumar said that polls would now be held on 28 May and the counting would commence on May 31.

The constituency, which saw the recovery of over 9000 voter id cards and other contraband material recently, was in the middle of a controversy as the election commission sent an officer to conduct an enquiry but had not decided whether polls must be deferred.

The sitting MLA Muniratna, of the Indian National Congress, has been named in the FIR lodged by the police authorities who conducted an investigation into the same. The Jalahalli police under the supervision of election commission officials were investigating the case in which 9,746 genuine voter ID cards and 1 lakh counterfoil strips with serial numbers resembling acknowledgement slips of form 6 used for addition of new voters in the electoral rolls were seized from a flat in Sharadambha Nagar in Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly constituency on Tuesday night.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar on Thursday had said that the report of the Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) had been placed before the Election Commission of India (ECI) for active consideration. To a question if the accused MLA could contest the polls, Kumar had said that he could contest as the FIR is not a chargesheet or conviction order.