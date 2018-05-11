Amid voter ID row, EC postpones polling in Karnataka's Rajrajeshwari Nagar seat to May 28

By Express News Service

The Election Commission has deferred the poll at R R Nagar assembly seat in Karnataka after controversies over the Voter ID cards which were recovered from a flat in large number. Now, the poll will be held on May 28 and the results will come out on May 31.

The Commission is of the considered view that conduct of free and fair poll in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency will not be possible if the ongoing electoral process is allowed to proceed and poll is taken on May 12 as scheduled.

“Commission further considers it imperative to defer the poll for the time being so thjat the vitiating effect of the distribution of money and gift items to the electors of the constituency loses its intensity, seized EPIC cards are returned to voters to infuse confidence among them and a more congenial atmosphere conducive to the conduct of free and fair elections is created ,” said the order issued on Friday evening.

In this light, the commission further directs that the poll in the constituency shall now be taken on May 28 and counting of votes will take place on May 31, the order said.

The EC has also directed the concerned regional officials to make a detailed list of voters whose voter ID cards have been collected illegally in the case and ensure distribution of those cards to people seven days before the poll.