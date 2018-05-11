Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

‘Anti-national forces have joined hands to defeat BJP’

Anti-national forces have joined hands to implement devious schemes to defeat BJP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday. 

Published: 11th May 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s road show from B C Road junction to Kaikamba got a rousing reception from party workers and public on Thursday I Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Anti-national forces have joined hands to implement devious schemes to defeat BJP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday. Yogi Adityanath addressing a massive gathering at the end of the roadshow in BC Road said anti-national forces displaying little interest to tackle poverty, corruption, goondaism and Jihadi had launched a collective campaign against BJP. 

“Thus this election is crucial to establish a Rama Rajya in Karnataka and thus the need to win each assembly constituency,’’ Yogi Adityanath stressed. The strength of Congress was reduced to seven seats in the 403-seat UP assembly. In 2019, Congress strength will be further reduced to zero in UP, he predicted. “I have come all the way from UP in order to appeal voters on drowning Congress in the Arabian sea,” he said and added that BJP will work for the welfare of farmers and women.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
congress BJP Yogi Adityanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

No place for Dalits in Congress' heart: PM Modi

Final push and a day to ponder

BJP carpet-bombs with 56 leaders, 190 road shows

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies