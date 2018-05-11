BJP carpet-bombs with 56 leaders, 190 road shows

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the last day of campaigning on Thursday, Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) ended its campaign with a bang. As many as 56 national leaders were in the state (excluding PM Narendra Modi) and took part in 190 road shows. Union ministers, chief ministers from BJP-ruled States and BJP national leaders covered the state, including Bengaluru, marking the last day of campaigning for 2018 assembly elections.

In Bengaluru, Union ministers Nirmala Sithraman, Anurag Thakur, Krishnapal Gujjar, Meenakshi Lekhi, JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Suresh Prabhu who were in Bengaluru travelled across 28 assembly constituencies, while other Union ministers Harshavardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Tawarchand Gelhot and Jithendra Singh were in other parts of Karnataka along with Dr Raman Singh (Chief Minister of Chattisgarh) and Shivaraj Singha (Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh).

By evening, all these leaders left the state, except Union ministers DV Sadananda Gowda and Ananthkumar who are also Member of Parliaments from Bengaluru and who are also voters in Bengaluru for the assembly election. BJP national president Amit Shah did his last road show in Badami constituency, which is a prestigious seat to contest from for Chief Minister Siddaramiah. After the road show, Shah left for Tirupati by evening.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Prakash S, State BJP Spokesperson, said a similar method of ‘carpet bombing’ campaigning was unleashed in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat elections where national leaders and Union ministers in large numbers marked the last day of public campaign.

“Our national leaders were in Karnataka in the last few days, initially it was just one or two leaders, followed by BJP national president and also PM Modi. But on the last day, it was a big bang. The last and final impression on voters as we brought large number of leaders not just to the state capital, but even across the state,” he said.

Sources from the BJP also pointed out that Congress on the other hand did not have national leaders except Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi. “Rahul Gandhi, though alone, will make a significant difference, vote count will increase for Congress,” sources in BJP said.Home Minister and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy ridiculed the large number of BJP leaders coming to Karnataka on the last day for campaigning. “It looks like Kauravas in large number coming against Pandavas who were a few in number,” he said.