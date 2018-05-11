Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha not happy with aggressive tone of PM Narendra Modi's speeches during Karnataka election campaign

Shatrughan Sinha tagged Narendra Modi and said becoming the prime minister does not make anyone the wisest.

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha (File | PTI)

PATNA: Dissident BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha today disapproved of the aggressive tone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches during the Karnataka assembly elections campaign, which concluded today, and sought to offer some 'advice'.

In a series of tweets, Sinha who has often contradicted his party's official stand -- tagged Modi and said becoming the prime minister does not make anyone the wisest.

Sir. Today, the election campaign will come to an end. Regardless of Dhan Shakti (power of wealth)..ultimately Jan Shakti (power of the people) prevails, the actor-turned-politician tweeted in his trademark style.

In Sinha's tweets, his disenchantments over not being invited as a star campaigner for the BJP in the state elections were amply clear.

Even though I am uninvited, like in other states, from Bihar to UP to Gujarat as a star campaigner, for reasons best known to all of us, I shall humbly suggest as an old friend, well-wisher and supporter of the party ..Let's not cross limits. Let's not get personal. Issues should be conveyed in most beautiful way, keeping decorum. Maryada and Garima of honourable PM must be kept intact,' tweeted the Patna Sahib MP, tagging both Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.

Why do we come with odd and ridiculous definitions .. like PPP for INC (Pondicherry, Punjab and Pariwar), he tweeted, strongly disapproving the barbs hurled by the prime minister at the Congress during his election rallies.

During an election rally on May 5, Prime Minister Modi had mounted a scathing attack on the Congress over corruption, and asserted it will remain "Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar" Congress after its defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

The state goes to polls on May 12 and counting of votes will take place on May 15.

Results will be announced on 15th. Anything can happen. Being PM does not make anyone the wisest in the country . for being PM requires no qualification .. only majority...while for becoming Shankaracharya one requires great wisdom, experience and statesmanship," Sinha tweeted.

What happens if your definition changes after results and your PPP becomes of the People by the People and for the People, or for that matter turns into Popular People's Party, he said, again tagging Modi.

"Let the people of Karnataka decide and let the best persons win," he signed off.

