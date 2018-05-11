Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Commuters in Vijayapura are facing a hard time as buses are on election duty

With 90 percent of the buses booked for election duty in Vijayapura the commuters are facing a hard time since morning hours on Friday.

Commuters waiting for buses at Vijayapura Bus Stand on Friday. | Express Photo

VIJAYAPURA: With 90 percent of the buses booked for election duty in Vijayapura the commuters are facing a hard time since morning hours on Friday.

The KSRTC will provide their services to the district administration during the poll period, now they have assigned nearly 400 buses for election duty across the district. The remaining 300 buses in the depot are providing their service for the commuters.

Soumya Patil with her two-year-old child, who came to Vijayapura for medical care said "It is almost one and half hour that we are waiting for the bus to Muddebihal. Controller told to wait for another thirty minutes. The mercury level is too high and baby is also ill. There are no private bus facilities to reach home in the earliest," pointed Soumya.

Farook Ahamed facing the heat of the election, said "I am a frequent traveler to Basavana Bagewadi, buses used to ply once in ten minutes. It is almost 50 minutes waiting for a bus but bus-stand controller announced that buses will arrive only once in an hour as most of the buses are running on election duty," said commuter.

Speaking to TNIE, Vijayapura Bus-stand controller told that "the long distance buses are providing their service only local buses have been stopped. The buses are leaving to all the taluk one for an hour, it will continue till the Sunday midnight. The buses will provide resume their regular service from Monday. We request commuters to cooperate for the inconvenience," stated controller.

