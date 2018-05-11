Congress leaders in state get IT shock a day before Karnataka goes to polls 

By Express News Service

KARWAR/DHARWAD/BIDAR: The IT sleuths have conducted raids at three places in Karnataka a day before the voting process for the assembly elections. In all three cases the people are associated with Congress party.

On Friday morning, the Income Tax officials conducted a raid on Congressman and businessman Mangaldas Kamat’s house in Avarsa village of Ankola taluk in Uttara Kannada district. Kamat is one of the close associates of Karwar-Ankola constituency sitting MLA and Congress candidate Satish Sail.

Earlier, late on Thursday night, IT officials raided Minster Vinay Kulkarni's personal assistant Prashant Kekare’s house in Dharwad. The IT sleuths held a flash raid on his house at Kushi Park in Saptapur of Dharwad.

The sleuths who entered the house of Prashant on Thursday, after 11 am have been verifying the documents on Friday too. Prashant is a close aid of minister Kulkarni.

When contacted, the Congress party leaders declined to comment about the incident. Ismail Tamatgar who is candidate for Hubballi-Dharwad West constituency said that he is busy in election and he is not aware of any such raid. It is the first raid after announcement of model code of conduct in city.

In similar raid, the IT sleuths raided the residence of MLA Ashok Kheny. The IT sleuths noted that there were complaints against Kheny about doling out cash to voters.