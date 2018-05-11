Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Disqualify Sriramulu from contesting polls, Congress petitions Election Commission

Yesterday, the Congress released two videos, dating back to 2010, allegedly showing BJP leaders B Sriramulu and G Janardhana Reddy negotiating a bribe.

Published: 11th May 2018 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress petitioned EC demanding disqualification of BJP candidate B Sriramulu over a video allegedly showing him trying to a bribe a former chief justice of India's relative. (EPS file photo of B Sriramalu)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress today petitioned the Election Commission demanding that BJP candidate B Sriramulu be disqualified from contesting the Karnataka assembly elections over a video allegedly showing him trying to a bribe a former chief justice of India's relative.

"We have requested the Election Commission to disqualify B Sriramulu from contesting the election," senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters after meeting the poll panel.

Yesterday, the Congress released two videos, dating back to 2010, allegedly showing BJP leaders B Sriramulu and G Janardhana Reddy negotiating a bribe to a relative of a former chief justice of India to influence a verdict in a mining case.

The videos also appeared on a local channel in Karnataka.

Later, state electoral authorities directed channels not to air the videos.

