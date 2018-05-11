Every single Congress scam will be exposed: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now that campaigning is over, what are BJP’s chances?

We completed more than 400 rallies and roadshows. Our supporters have done a ground-level survey from all 56,000 booths. We will win more than 130 seats.

Kannada and culture was prominent in this campaign. Your take?

Congress leaders talk about Kannada, culture and history now. Where was their love towards the language and history in the last five years? Karnataka is the land of heritage. It has given Kempegowda, Krishnadevaraya, Madakari Nayaka, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Vishveshwarayya and poets such as Kuvempu and Da Ra Bendre. But they (Congress) were keen only on celebrating Tipu Jayanti and the birthday of the Bahamani king who did not have any interest in Kannada or culture. People know this.

If you fall short of numbers required to form a government, will you take help from JD(S)?

We will cross 130 and form a government with a simple majority. There is no question of any alliance.

What will be the priority for the BJP, if voted to power?

We will waive all farm loans, an incentive of `10,000 will be given to farmers of dry land, mangala suthra and `25,000 cash will be given to girls of all regions, college students will get free laptops and many more promises in our manifesto will be fulfilled.

The previous BJP government had 3 CMs. Will Yeddyurappa be CM for a shorter term?

Yeddyurappa is our CM candidate and he will be CM for a complete five-year term. That time, BJP could not come to power at the centre.



Everywhere BSY is saying he will take oath this time, is this athi vishwaasa (over confidence)?

It is not athi vishwasa, but atma vishwaasa.

Who should waive farm loans? The centre or the state?

At UP and Maharashtra, it was the state government that waived farm loans. We promise... the BJP in the state will waive farm loans within 10 days (of coming to power).

The campaigning saw too many personal attacks?

During campaigning, there was hours and hours of speeches. In that, there might have been personal attacks for a couple of minutes, which the TV media telecast again and again.

Will BJP take Arkavathy denotification scam, in which Siddaramiah was accused, to its logical end?

Not just Arkavathy denotification, every single scam will be exposed in the next five years... we will bring every single rupee back.

The voter ID scam at RR Nagar could have happened in other constituencies as well. Your opinion?

Even if a similar incident had happened in other seats, the BJP will still win with a huge margin. Congress is desperate.

Of the 224 assembly constituencies, not one ticket was given to a Muslim. Why?

We do not distribute tickets based on religion. We do not analyse like you are doing. It is wrong to think like that.

Sriramulu has given a press statement that he will be Deputy CM. Has the party decided on this?

Right now we are only focusing on winning the polls.

You had stated BJP has nothing to do with Janaradhana Reddy?

I still repeat what I said. Our party has no connection with Janaradhana Reddy.

Congress has alleged that NDA has done little for Karnataka?

In the last four years, NDA government headed by Narendra Modi has granted projects and schemes worth close to `3 lakh crore. Where as the previous UPA government had given just `88,000 crore. We did not do any favour to Karnataka, it is our responsibility and duty.