‘I am a slave of state’s electorate, not of Modi or Rahul’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy verbally attacked Congress MLA from Chamarajpet Zameer Ahmed Khan — who had won the 2013 polls from the same constituency on a JD(S) ticket — and promised a series of schemes if JD(S) formed the government in Karnataka. He addressed supporters during a roadshow at Chamarajpet on Thursday.

The show drew a strong crowd of JD(S) supporters as Kumaraswamy, in spite of being under the weather earlier in the day, participated in the rally. He urged the crowd to support party candidate B K Altaf Khan and promised to implement a series of schemes if JD(S) came to power in the state.Speaking to supporters, the JD(S) state chief acknowledged that it was his mistake to have supported Zameer Ahmed Khan in 2013. “Until now, I had not responded to him because I know the more he talks, the more people will follow me,” he said.

Responding to Zameer’s allegations of Kumaraswamy aligning with the BJP, he chose to remind the crowd that if it were not for him, he would not have become an MLA in the first place.He responded to Rahul Gandhi’s demand for JD(S) to pick a side by saying, “JD(S) does not support either Congress or BJP. I have no high command, I am not a slave of either Modi or Rahul. I am a slave of six crore people of state.”

He said, if he cannot fulfil his promises, he would retire from politics. “In 2004, you made me win. Today, I prostrate before you and ask you to make Altaf win,” he said, and expressed confidence that JD(S) would win over 113 seats on its own. Altaf Khan said Zameer Ahmed was revealing his arrogance by not answering the JD(S) questions on the works he had carried out in the constituency. JD(S) MLC TA Saravana also participated in the roadshow.

BATTLE OF DEFECTORS IN CHAMARAJPET

The contest in Chamrajpet is between two defectors who swapped their parties with the other candidate’s party — MLA Zameer Ahmed who defected to Congress from JD(S) and Altaf Khan who defected to JD(S) from Congress. Three-time MLA Zameer Ahmed, who was mentored by Deve Gowda himself, won on a JD(S) ticket in 2013. In 2016, along with six other JD(S) MLAs, he was suspended from the party for cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha election. In 2018, he joined the Congress.