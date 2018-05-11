Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

I want all, but the dead, to vote for me: Siddaramaiah

Hours before the public campaign ended, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, fighting from Chamundeshwari constituency, flew from Bengaluru to plunge into the campaign in Vokkaliga-Veerashaiva’s villages.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with other Congress leaders campaigning in Chamundeshwari constituency on Thursday | Udayshankar S

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  Hours before the public campaign ended, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, fighting from Chamundeshwari constituency, flew from Bengaluru to plunge into the campaign in Vokkaliga-Veerashaiva’s villages. Siddaramaiah, who along with the AICC President Rahul Gandhi addressed the media in Bengaluru, flew back to Mysuru before campaigning hours ended towards furthering his chances in a keen contest against JD(S) candidate G T Deve Gowda. In most villages, he recalled funds released and welfare schemes implemented and repeated often that voters should be proud to elect in a Chief Minister.

He drove from Mysuru Mandakalli Airport to Vokklaiga-Dalits dominated Gopalpura, and Veerashaivas-dominated Dura village. As Siddaramaiah’s vehicle entered the village, a huge crowd including women gave a rousing reception. He was greeted by youngsters and many elderly village headmen. He said, “Don’t trust in JD(S) who will not win more than 25 seats. I am sure to return as the Chief Minister”. The crowd cheered.

He had to leave to Dura and other neighbouring villages immediately, where he was greeted with the bursting of crackers. He listed out his favourite schemes such as Anna Bahgya and Sheera Baghya. 

Ramanna, an onlooker, said, “There is a good feeling towards Congress, and it seems stronger than what was in the 2006 by-election.” As the CM’s convoy and Congress followers entered Bogadi, Siddaramaiah and others could see the tough battle they were up against as JD(S) too was taking out a rally. The cops, keen to avoid confrontation, had closed the interior roads with barricades.

In Kuruba-dominated Hinkal, there was a poornakumbuha reception by women and Veeragase artists dancing to drums. Cutting short his welcome address, Siddaramaiah continued to attack Narendra Modi citing failure to bring ache din. “I am not here to tell a bundle of lies like the BJP,” he said, adding that JD(S) won’t be able to win more than 30 seats. 

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had campaigned at Lingayat-dominated Jeggagalli where the Veerashaiva youngsters praised him for making the display of Basaveshwara portraits mandatory in government office.  In Mandakalli, he walked into Malamma temple to offer puja. “I want all the voters, other than the dead, to vote for me in the elections,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bengaluru congress BJP Narendra Modi Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

No place for Dalits in Congress' heart: PM Modi

Final push and a day to ponder

BJP carpet-bombs with 56 leaders, 190 road shows

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies