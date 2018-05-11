I want all, but the dead, to vote for me: Siddaramaiah

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Hours before the public campaign ended, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, fighting from Chamundeshwari constituency, flew from Bengaluru to plunge into the campaign in Vokkaliga-Veerashaiva’s villages. Siddaramaiah, who along with the AICC President Rahul Gandhi addressed the media in Bengaluru, flew back to Mysuru before campaigning hours ended towards furthering his chances in a keen contest against JD(S) candidate G T Deve Gowda. In most villages, he recalled funds released and welfare schemes implemented and repeated often that voters should be proud to elect in a Chief Minister.

He drove from Mysuru Mandakalli Airport to Vokklaiga-Dalits dominated Gopalpura, and Veerashaivas-dominated Dura village. As Siddaramaiah’s vehicle entered the village, a huge crowd including women gave a rousing reception. He was greeted by youngsters and many elderly village headmen. He said, “Don’t trust in JD(S) who will not win more than 25 seats. I am sure to return as the Chief Minister”. The crowd cheered.

He had to leave to Dura and other neighbouring villages immediately, where he was greeted with the bursting of crackers. He listed out his favourite schemes such as Anna Bahgya and Sheera Baghya.

Ramanna, an onlooker, said, “There is a good feeling towards Congress, and it seems stronger than what was in the 2006 by-election.” As the CM’s convoy and Congress followers entered Bogadi, Siddaramaiah and others could see the tough battle they were up against as JD(S) too was taking out a rally. The cops, keen to avoid confrontation, had closed the interior roads with barricades.

In Kuruba-dominated Hinkal, there was a poornakumbuha reception by women and Veeragase artists dancing to drums. Cutting short his welcome address, Siddaramaiah continued to attack Narendra Modi citing failure to bring ache din. “I am not here to tell a bundle of lies like the BJP,” he said, adding that JD(S) won’t be able to win more than 30 seats.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had campaigned at Lingayat-dominated Jeggagalli where the Veerashaiva youngsters praised him for making the display of Basaveshwara portraits mandatory in government office. In Mandakalli, he walked into Malamma temple to offer puja. “I want all the voters, other than the dead, to vote for me in the elections,” he said.