My mother is more Indian than many I have seen:  Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Prime Minister has said his government made a better deal for Rafale than the UPA.

Yes, I agree with him that it was a very good deal. But it was a very good deal for the Prime Minister and his businessman friend who was in debt of Rs 45,000 crore, who has never built an aeroplane in his life. He paid Rs 15,000 crore for planes that the UPA worked out at Rs 700 crores. It is an absolutely smashing deal for Mr Modi.

BJP and Modi have mocked your statement on the possibility of you becoming PM. How would you respond to it?

PM Modi likes to distract people. This election has nothing to do with Rahul Gandhi. This is to do with the future of Karnataka. Modi has nothing to say about the future of Karnataka and hence wants to distract. I will not engage in that distraction.

Modi has accused the Congress of having nothing to do with the Dalits but keeps raising their issues as agenda. Your comments?

Absolutely. That is our job. We will defend the rights of Dalits and raise their issues. When Rohit Vemula is killed, Shri Narendra Modi does not say a word. When the people in Una are beaten up and humiliated, our PM does not say a word.

Would you agree that rapes must not be politicised?

Atrocities against women, rapes are a political issue. It is absolutely a national issue. Are you telling me that if India’s women are raped, politicians should not discuss? The treatment of our women is absolutely an issue. Shri Modi likes to discuss things like seaplane, which is a political issue I guess.

Referring to your temple visits, the BJP calls you an “Election Hindu”. How do you respond?

Our people have different religious beliefs, they have different linguistic beliefs. As a leader of a political party, it is my job to stand with them in their beliefs. Throughout the last 15 years, I have been visiting temples, mosques, gurudwaras etc but for some reason, the BJP does not like it and becomes very uncomfortable when I go to a temple.

How do you view PM’s silence on Doklam during his visit to China?

PM went to China after the Chinese entered Doklam, but did not mention a word about it. He had a conversation with the Chinese President with no agenda when Doklam was clearly an agenda. So is Maldives, so is Nepal. Our foreign policy has been completely decimated because the PM views foreign policy as an individual exercise. PM needs to take into account the extremely talented people who are sitting in the Foreign Ministry.

How was UPA’s policy on petroleum prices any different from the current government’s?

The policy of the Congress party was to give benefits of the price of petroleum products to our people. We spent it on MGNREGA, schemes like farm loan waiver. The BJP has simply taken that money, lakhs of crores, and given it to their friends. The policy is the same but who you give that money to is completely different.

How do you respond to PM Modi’s attacks on you and your ancestry?

Modi has anger inside him and he has got anger for everybody, not only for me. I attract that anger because he sees a threat from me. My mother is Italian but she has also lived the larger part of her life in India. She is more Indian than many I have seen. She has suffered and sacrificed for this country. It shows the quality of the PM when he makes these types of comments.

How do you view the BJP deputing 20+ Union ministers to campaign in Karnataka?

Let me spell it out, P-A-N-I-C. I am happy that as many of them would like to come, frankly it helps us because this is a fight between the spirit of Karnataka and the RSS. We are depending on our extremely solid leadership from Karnataka. The RSS is trying to take over your state, is attacking Basavanna, your language, your culture, your wonderful food and is trying to decimate your way of life. We will not allow it do so.