Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

No plans to retire from politics, hints Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge 

Congress veteran M Mallikarjun Kharge has indicated he has no plans to retire from politics for now and that he would accept any role assigned by the party central leadership.

Published: 11th May 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File | PTI)

By PTI

KALABURAGI: Congress veteran M Mallikarjun Kharge has indicated he has no plans to retire from politics for now and that he would accept any role assigned by the party central leadership.

His comments ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections assume significance as the Congress has not named a chief ministerial candidate even though it has projected incumbent Siddaramaiah as the face of its campaign.

The party has been maintaining that the issue of chief ministership would be dealt with later.

"Let me see, every bodys fate is in the hands of people, and people are our masters and even I believe people are our God in democracy, the 75-year-old former union minister who hails from Kalaburagi, said when asked if he has any retirement plans.

He also indicated that he would contest the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Presently the Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Kharge lost out to Siddaramaiah in the race to Chief Ministership in 2013.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his campaign here, the Lok Sabha constituency of Kharge, attacked the Congress for 'sidelining' the Dalit leader and chosing Siddaramaiah to head the government in 2013.

Kharge said he had won 11 elections -- Lok Sabha and assembly -- in his political career so far.

"As long as peoples blessings are there...if people bless me, I will contest next (Lok Sabha) election or whichever...whatever high command says...that I will do," he told PTI.

Kharge had earlier served as the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

His son and IT Minister Priyank Kharge said his father is an inspiration for him.

It's a good thing that all the lessons that can be learnt in politics is at home.

His long (political) innings shows that if you are development-minded and if you are for people, people will protect you," Priyank Kharge said.

When asked if the Congress is ready for a post-poll alliance with the JDS, as most opinion polls have forecast a hung verdict in the May 12 elections, he said: As of now, we (Congress) are going solo.

We are 100 per cent confident that we will form government with our own party.

I am sure we would not be requiring alliances but when the situation arises (if the Congress falls short of numbers), its all left to the high command what to do, the junior Kharge said.

I am confident we will come back to power without anybody's help, he asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Siddaramaiah Karnataka assembly elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
EVM, Voting

Amid voter ID row, EC postpones polling in Karnataka's Rajrajeshwari Nagar seat to May 28

Commuters in Vijayapura are facing a hard time as buses are on election duty

Congress flag

Congress leaders in state get IT shock a day before Karnataka goes to polls 

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood