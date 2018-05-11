Over 1.40 lakh policemen on ground to ensure peaceful polls in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state police are geared up to provide fool-proof security on the polling day. Over 1.40 lakh policemen including personnel of central forces and other state police will be on the ground on Saturday to ensure peaceful and free and fair polling.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Director General & Inspector General of Police, Neelmani N Raju, said the situation is totally under control and there is no trace of any Naxal activities in the state to disturb peace during elections or there is no call from them to boycott polls.

Among the total of 58,302 polling booths, 12,001 are considered critical while the other 46,301 booths are normal. “No polling booth will be left unattended. At least one head constable will be deployed at critical booths, while constables or home guards will guard normal booths,” she said.

Each constituency will get one Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of the para military forces and three striking parties such as KSRP and DAR.