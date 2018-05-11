Police, election commission officials raid Congress candidate's house in Karnataka

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Sleuths of the police department and election commission officials raided the house of Congress candidate in Gulbarga-North constituency Kaneeja Fatima Begum who is the wife of late Qamarul Islam on Friday night on a complaint that money was being distributed in the house. Police recovered a diary containing some information and Rs. 30000/ cash during the raid.

Police have arrested Nurul Islam, the son of the brother of Qamarul Islam and at present, he is being questioned at Station Bazar Police Station of Kalaburagi.