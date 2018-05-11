By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While his counterparts were busy canvassing door-to-door in the hot sun to woo voters ahead of the assembly elections, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy remained cool as a cucumber. The six-time MLA is confident of his victory and is sure that most Congress MLAs in Bengaluru will register a win. Excerpts:

Could you list three points on why your government should return to power?

First, we have fulfilled all the promises we made in our manifesto for the 2013 elections. Secondly, our government has performed much better than the previous BJP government in terms of development, investments, industries, law and order and we have no allegations of corruption. Third, our welfare programmes have benefitted minorities, OBCs, Dalits and the poor.

What is the Congress’ plan of action to win seats in Bengaluru?

Infrastructure is our main concern, especially in the suburbs. We know how traffic is a concern and we need road widening that stopped after S M Krishna’s regime. We are dependent on the Metro and will build large flyovers to congest traffic. Storm water drains, lakes and rainwater harvesting is on our agenda. There are laws but they need to be implemented.

Was the arrest of a Hindu organisation leader in the Gauri Lankesh case political?

We formed an SIT, which has no affiliations with any party. Those in the SIT are government officers who have been there during previous governments too. Suspect’s sketches were drawn on the basis of eyewitness accounts. The government has no role in SIT probe.

What is your take on Hindutva being made an agenda in the polls?

We are Hindus too. Sangh Parivar doesn’t hold the contract of Hindus. We are more Hindu than them. We build temples, BJP hijacks gods. Congress can speak about the struggle for independence, development of the nation in the last 60 years but the BJP has nothing to its credit and hence speaks of temples, cows and Hindutva.

Is Siddaramaiah’s ‘Kannada pride’ agenda hurting non-Kannada speaking voters?

I belong to a non-Kannada speaking crowd but I am still a Kannadiga. Our mother tongues may be different but we have been in Karnataka for centuries. The Telugu speaking families have been here for 700-800 years. Those who have migrated recently may feel different but most don’t.

An internal survey of your party says that five of your cabinet colleagues may find it difficult to win. Your thoughts?

I do not know about the other districts but in Bengaluru, Congress is strong.

You have alleged that BJP is tapping your phones. Do you stand by the allegation?

The Centre is tapping our phones. It was an accepted practice to tap phones of criminals but now this is being done for political gains.