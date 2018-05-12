Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Amit Shah comedy show, PM Modi's image declining: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also blamed the Centre for the Income Tax raids in Karnataka during polls.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File | EPS)

By ANI

CHAMUNDESHWARI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday termed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah as a comedy show.

Talking to ANI after casting his vote, the Karnataka Chief Minister also said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image is continuously declining.

He made these statements while answering about the impact of BJP's star campaigners.

"This Amit Shah is a comedy show. Narendra Modi's image has drastically declined. His speeches are hollow. It won't make any impact and has not made any impact on the voters of Karnataka. So, we shouldn't worry," he said.

It is notable that both Prime Minister Modi and Shah extensively campaigned in the run-up to Karnataka Assembly elections with an eye to defeat the Congress-led Karnataka government. The BJP also fielded Union Ministers, party leaders, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the campaign.

Siddaramaiah also blamed the Centre for the Income Tax (IT) raids in Karnataka during polls.

On May 8, the IT officials raided a resort in Badami, which is linked to Congress' candidate from Bellary.

"In order to create fear among our workers, they (Centre) are doing this (IT raids). I condemn this in strong words. They could have chosen some other time for it. I am not at all against the IT raids but they are doing at the time of elections and only targeting Congress MLAs and their well-wishers. This is very bad. I condemn it in strong words," he addd.

It is notable that Siddaramaiah contested from Chamundeshwari and Badami constituencies.

He also told ANI that the Congress will win over 120 seats and he will again become the Chief Minister.

