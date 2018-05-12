Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Bengaluru's poor show pulls down Karnataka's average voter turnout

At 8.30 pm on Saturday Chief Election Officer Sanjiv Kumar said that voting across the 222 constituencies that went to poll crossed 70 percent.

First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After witnessing months of hectic campaigning and leaders-both state and national-fly in and out of their constituencies, voters of Karnataka recorded a turn out of more than 70 percent. At 8.30 pm on Saturday Chief Election Officer Sanjiv Kumar said that voting across the 222 constituencies that went to poll crossed 70 percent. In keeping with the trend, rural centers registered more votes than urban and traditional high turnout regions of Old Mysuru, Coastal did not disappoint. Urban parts, especially the four regions of Bengaluru - Central, North, Urban, South- recorded lowest voter turnouts bringing down the state's average. 

Until 6 pm, Karnataka had recorded 67 percent voter turnout and the election commission officials expected it to cross 2013's voter turnout of 71.45 percent. If the revised numbers are more than the state's record of  71.90 in 1978, people of Karnataka could create a new record in the state's electoral history. While Ramanagara recorded the highest voter turnout until 6 pm with  80 percent, Bengaluru South and North region recorded a mere 49 percent pulling the state's average down. Coastal Karnataka districts- Dakshin Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada recorded a polling percentage of 73, 75 and 71 respectively. Despite the high voltage campaigns by all political parties, the polling percentage numbers, analysts believe, is very conservative. 

"Voting percentage indicates a voter's mood only when there are massive anti-incumbency and high voter turnout but these figures do not match that," said Narendra Pani, a political analyst. He pointed out that the total vote percentage has seen a spike due to traditionally high voting regions of competitive politics like Coastal and Southern Karnataka. Analysts also believe that going by the voter turnout alone, the current government in Karnataka has no reason to worry. "Not on the basis of this voter turnout. There is no sign of wave against it (government). The numbers in coastal are also not indicative of anything unusual or spectacular," Pani added. The numbers of Bengaluru- Central- 51%, North 49%, South 49% and Urban 51% - are well below last election's voter percentage- a cause of worry for both, the BJP and the Congress, tied in a close contest. 

Apart from minor incidents of the scuffle between party workers in Holenarasipura, Tiptur, Bengaluru the voting process was uneventful and peaceful across the state. The Election Commission deemed polling in Lottegollahalli locality of Hebbal 'Void' and fresh polling will be held on May 14 between 7 am and 6 pm for that particular booth. The decision was taken following complaints by voters that Ballot unit malfunction was transferring their votes to parties other than the one they chose. The ECI officials confirmed that out of the 64,297 ballot units used on Saturday, 212 malfunctioned. Out of the 57,782 control units, 340 units malfunctioned and out of 57,786 VVPAT 698 malfunctioned. 

  • Overall turnout in 2013: 71.45%

  • Constituency with highest turnout: Hosakote (90.97%) in Bengaluru rural district

  • Constituency with lowest turnout: Sarvagnanagar (50.23%) in Bengaluru city

  • Overall turnout in 2018 (Untill 6 PM) : 67%

  • Highest voter turnout: Ramanagara- 80% (until 6 pm)

  • Lowest turnout: Bengaluru North and South- 49% (Until 6 pm) 

