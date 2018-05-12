Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

JDS expects possibility of forming government: Deve Gowda

JD-S is looking to establish itself once again in Karnataka politics and is expected to give a tough fight to both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Published: 12th May 2018 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former PM Deve Gowda (File | EPS)

By ANI

HASSAN: Just after casting his vote, Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Saturday said that his party expects a possibility of forming the government.

"We expect a possibility of forming the government, we have done well," Gowda told ANI here.

Gowda cast his vote at polling booth no.244 in Holenarasipura town in Hassan district. His wife Chennamma Deve Gowda, son HD Revanna and other family members were also present along with him.

JD-S is looking to establish itself once again in Karnataka politics and is expected to give a tough fight to both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Earlier in the day, the chief ministerial candidate of the JD-S, H.D. Kumaraswamy, met Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Jayanagar amidst polling for the Karnataka Assembly.

The polling, which began at 7 am in 58,546 polling stations, each equipped with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), will conclude at 6 pm.

The election in two constituencies, Jayanagar and R.R. Nagar, has been postponed.

A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, will cast their votes. Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

Tight security is in place to ensure smooth and peaceful polling that is underway across the 222 seats out of 224 assembly constituencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka polls 2018 Karnataka assembly elections Deve Gowda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka polls 2018: CM aspirants Yeddyurappa and Kumaraswamy seek divine blessings

People of Varuna happy with Congress, says Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra

Karnataka polls 2018: 24 per cent voting recorded till 11 am

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia