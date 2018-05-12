Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confident of Congress victory, says will get over 120 seats

By ANI

MYSURU: Amidst the polling for Karnataka Assembly, Chief Minister Siddarmaiah on Saturday expressed confidence that Congress would again form the government in the state with a clear majority.

"Congress will get clear majority there is no doubt on this, we are very-very confident that Congress will come back to power with clear majority," Siddarmaiah told reporters here, and added that Congress would win more than 120 seats.

The Chief Minister asserted that the poor from all communities were with the Congress, while commenting that numerous speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were "hollow that did not make any compact on people of Karnataka."

Responding to BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa's statement that he would form government in the state on May 17, Siddaramaiah quipped, "He's mentally disturbed now."

Siddaramiah is contesting from two constituencies- Badami and Chamudeshwari.

Polling at 58,546 polling stations across the state is underway for 222 out of 224 assembly seats.

The election in two constituencies, Jayanagar and R.R. Nagar, has been postponed.

A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, are registered to cast their votes. Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on May 15.