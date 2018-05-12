Karnataka Election 2018: Peoples Pulse pre-poll survey predicts hung assembly, Congress to emerge as single largest party with 103 seats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pre-poll survey conducted by Peoples Pulse, a political research organization predicted a hung assembly in the state with Congress emerging as a single largest party with 93-103 seats, followed by BJP with 83-93 seats in the 224-member assembly. The JD (S) is likely to get 33-43 seats and play a key role in the formation of next government.

According to the survey, the Congress has an edge over BJP in all regions except coastal Karnataka. There was no “anti-incumbency” factor against the government and majority of respondents rated the performance of Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as satisfactory.

The Congress is likely to get a vote share of 39.6 percent, followed by the BJP 34.2 percent, JD(S) 21.6 percent and others 4.6 percent, the survey report stated. The survey was done from April 27 to May 9, in coordination with “Kolaravani,” a Kannada daily.

The report stated that the BJP failed to build a dominant election narrative and the issue of Hindutva had few takers besides coastal region.

“Modi factor was found to be a non-starter except parts of Mumbai Karnataka, particularly Belgaum district and coastal region”, the report noted.

The survey indicated a consolidation of Dalits, tribals, Muslims and OBC voters in the favour of Congress on account of its welfare policies reaching out to weaker sections, while consolidation of Lingayat voters is likely to help BJP.

However, party decision to the project of B Sriramulu as possible Deputy CM does not seem to resonate with most of the tribal voters beyond certain pockets in Southern Karnataka, the report stated.

As expected, the JD (S) is likely to do well in southern Karnataka region and the party is attracting Muslims, OBCs and in some constituencies Dalits, apart from getting support from its Vokkaliga community. The party, however, is weak in the coastal region and Mumbai Karnataka, the report added.

Vote share and seats projection:

CONGRESS: 39.6 per cent and 93-103 seats

BJP : 34.2 per cent and 83-93 seats

JD(S): 21.6 per cent and 33-43 seats

OTHERS: 4.6 per cent and 2-4 seats

(* Margin of error + or- three percent)