Karnataka elections 2018: Election officials seize Rs 8.90 lakh being distributed to voters at Challakere

By Express News Service

CHALLAKERE: The Flying squad team of the ECI functioning at Nannivala village of the taluk on Friday at 10.30 PM seized cash to the tune of Rs 8.90 lakh from two persons who were distributing it to the voters.

The team led by Shekharappa G B on a tip-off raided the village and seized the cash and a car during the raid. They also lodged a complaint with the Challakere police after which Naveen and Khaleelulla were arrested in this regard.

On preliminary enquiry, the officials found that the accused were distributing the cash to the voters, after which the arrests were made. The officials also didn’t find proper documents for explaining the source of the cash and contradicting statements were given by both the arrested.