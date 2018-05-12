Karnataka polls 2018: Campaign trends, war of words
The campaigning took a negative turn several times with both the BJP and the Congress taking potshots and making personal comments against leaders of the other party.
BENGALURU: The Karnataka assembly polls this year have seen a plethora of national leaders from major parties descending on the state to engage in some high decibel campaigning.
With an eye on the national elections scheduled for 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 21 rallies and Congress President Rahul Gandhi virtually camped in the state and visited all corners.
Over 20 Union Ministers and BJP Chief Ministers campaigned across the state invoking names of famous figures and visiting religious institutions.
The campaigning also took a negative turn several times with both the BJP and the Congress taking potshots and making personal comments against leaders of the other party. “There was very negative campaigning from all three sides. However, the Kannadiga voter is a very discerning person and does not really get influenced by negativism,” political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri.
Some of the comments made by candidates, leaders of both parties on the campaign trail include:
"PM calls us '10% Commission Government' having himself surrounded by the most corrupt people this state has ever seen. Besides, he doesn't hold press conferences and neither does he take questions," Dinesh Gundu Rao, INC candidate from Gandhinagar.
"The Congress wants to win the Karnataka assembly elections in an "undemocratic" manner and the "voter ID scandal" shows its desperation," BJP president Amit Shah
"I do not understand why the CM dislikes Bengaluru. He has handed the city of Bengaluru to an infamous trio- and we all know this trio- we also know they have been given charge of this city due to vote bank politics", PM Narendra Modi
"Modi ji thinks he is a good orator, I agree with him. He speaks like an actor. I'll be happy if his speeches can fill empty stomachs, but that cannot happen. Food is needed for that..You cannot fill your stomach with your speeches. Modi ji's speeches cannot cure dieseases", Sonia Gandhi, Senior Congress leader.
"Why is it that farmers of Karnataka face shortage of water? Congress government, being in 'sleep mode', is doing nothing to address their problems. In five years, they ruined the farmers of Karnataka," Narendra Modi
"The BJP talks of honesty and decency, and yet, it has a person who has been accused of murder as its Party President," Congress President Rahul Gandhi
"Rahul Gandhi should stop day dreaming about becoming the PM in 2019 and worry about saving his remaining 44 seats," BJP MP Giriraj Singh
"Yesterday I saw one Congress leader's interview, where he was saying that if Sonia attends rally, it'll help the party in the state. It means that Congress doesn't have confidence in the party president," Narendra Modi
"Instead of going among the people, the Congress leaders are thinking about what excuses to make about a certain defeat. The reasons for their excuse will include faulty EVMs and other such reasons," Narendra Modi.
"An Imagination sometimes is difficult, you may laugh at me but post 2019, I would say that it is highly unlikely that BJP will form a govt in 2019 and that Modi will come to power. That's because of the opposition unity today every one in politics is working to overthrow the BJP. This is no longer a tactical political fight but a fight against ideology that everyone will come together against." Rahul Gandhi.
"Today, Ms. Antonio Maino is here in K'taka to save her last citadel from falling! Madam Maino, K'taka needs no lessons from the person who was solely responsible for wasting India's 10 precious years. And to Congress, need to remind you of your 'import' jibe?," @BJP4Karnataka.
"Election is supposed to be an open seasons for allegations. But why should it be? Why should anybody get away with lies? I will pursue the defamation cases," Siddaramaiah
"My mother is Italian but she has spent the larger part of her life in this country and is more Indian than many many Indians I have seen. She has sacrificed for this country and she has suffered. It shows the quality of the Prime Minister when he makes such comments," Rahul Gandhi
"Manmohan Singh was reportedly operated by a family with the help of remote and accordingly he was functioning, now Modi is being operated with the remote but not by any individual, nor family but the people of nation," Narendra Modi.
"Gabbar Singh Gang comprises of B. S. Yeddyurappa, Reddy brothers and others who had looted the money of the State when BJP was in power in Karnataka and had become a burden to the people," Rahul Gandhi
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having no issues to talk of with regards to Karnataka as chief minister Siddaramaiah has implemented many welfare measures and has earned appreciation of the people of the State. That is why Modi prefers to speak about me and insults me in public. It is unbecoming of a man holding the post of Prime Minister to speak in such a bad manner against me," Rahul Gandhi
"In about the sixty years of its rule, the Congress had a wicked mind. It went to any extent to divide the people on caste and religion basis for the sake of power to Gandhi family," Narendra Modi
"The way the population is sought to be polarised is not good for Karnataka and for the country. He has stooped so low, it is unbecoming of a Prime Minister," Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
"This election is not a common election, it is the election for the security of the country and fight against jihadi forces. People in rest of India are afraid by the name Bhatkal which has become synonymous with terrorism by electing BJP in the constituency we should change the present identity of Bhatkal as a town of temples." UP CM Yogi Adityanath