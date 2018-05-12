Karnataka polls 2018: Campaign trends, war of words

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka assembly polls this year have seen a plethora of national leaders from major parties descending on the state to engage in some high decibel campaigning.

With an eye on the national elections scheduled for 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 21 rallies and Congress President Rahul Gandhi virtually camped in the state and visited all corners.

Over 20 Union Ministers and BJP Chief Ministers campaigned across the state invoking names of famous figures and visiting religious institutions.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Voting for 222 seats underway

The campaigning also took a negative turn several times with both the BJP and the Congress taking potshots and making personal comments against leaders of the other party. “There was very negative campaigning from all three sides. However, the Kannadiga voter is a very discerning person and does not really get influenced by negativism,” political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri.

Some of the comments made by candidates, leaders of both parties on the campaign trail include: