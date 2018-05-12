Karnataka polls 2018: Faulty EVMs, technical glitches dampen voters' spirit

By Express News Service

Technical snags, faulty EVM and VVPAT units dampened the spirits of voters who had lined outside many polling booths in Karnataka.

Technical glitches spared none including candidates and political leaders in many places while the citizens weremade to wait for hours to cast their votes all thanks to faulty machines.

BJP's Virajpet candidate Appachu Ranjan waited for half an hour at Somwarpet polling station after technical glitch was found in the EVM. Voting had stopped for two hours in Konnur village in Gokak taluk and for 5 minutes at Handuru village in Khanapur taluk.

People were seen waiting at Sirivara polling booth no 216 after EVMs developed snags while polling was suspended briefly in Uthukula village booth number 40 in Bangarpet assembly segment.

An EVM was found jammed after H D Devegowda cast his vote in Holenarasipuram constituency but the unit was quickly replaced by polling officials.

Voting was suspended for a brief period in booth number 180 of Numperumal booth in KGF Constituency following technical problems in EVM. Voting resumed after polling officials replaced the unit following a ruckus ny voters who had been waiting to cast votes.

Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda casts his vote at polling booth no.244 in Holenarasipura town in Hassan district #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/hfxsJ2v2sC — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

Early voters were made to wait for hours on Saturday morning in Buddani village of Jamhakandi in Bagalkot after EVMs refused to function. Seven EVMs developed technical glitches in Shivajinagar constituency of Bengaluru.

In Government High School, Kukkikatte, Udupi voters were stopped from casting votes due to faulty EVMs. Some 200 people demanded an extension of poll timing in the constituency. Voting began late in polling station 205 in Nekar Nagar of Hubballi Dharwad East constituency due to faulty EVMs. Voting commenced one and half hours late at Ingankal village of Chittapur constituency at polling booth no 16 due to faulty EVMs.