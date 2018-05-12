Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls 2018: Poor face hardship as Indira Canteens remained closed

Poor people faced hardship as Indira Canteens remained closed in Karnataka due to polling for 222 seats in Karnataka Assembly elections which began at 0700 hours this morning.

Indira Canteen in Bengaluru

By UNI

BENGALURU: Poor people faced hardship as Indira Canteens remained closed in Karnataka due to polling for 222 seats in Karnataka Assembly elections which began at 0700 hrs this morning.

Sources said that the Indira Canteens remained closed today to facilitate staff members to cast their votes.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES

Indira Canteen was opened in the City and in various parts of the State to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner at cheaper rates so that Auto drivers, people belonging to labour class and BPL card holders can have food.

In the State Capital alone there are more than 40 Indira Canteens were functioning.

Traveling public also faced hardship in the city and in other parts of the State as more than 1400 BMTC and 3400 KSRTC buses were pressed into election duty to transport Polling staff.

Indira Canteen Karnataka polls 2018

