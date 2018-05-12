Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls 2018: Quick guide about today's voting process

If you are a first-time voter or need a quick revision on how to go about the voting process, here is a quick guide.

Published: 12th May 2018 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Today on May 12, in Karnataka, 4.96 crore voters will decide which political party will form the government in the state. | EPS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Today on May 12, in Karnataka, 4.96 crore voters will decide which political party will form the government in the state.

If you are a first-time voter or need a quick revision on how to go about the voting process, here is a quick guide.

ALSO READ | Who is voting in Karnataka polls 2018

Who can vote?

  • Indian citizens, residing in polling areas, above the age of 18 as on January 1 of this year. NRI's employed by Government of India in a post outside India.

Who can't vote?

  • Non-citizens, people of unsound mind, those disqualified from voting due to corrupt practises or offences relating to elections.

How to cast your vote?

  • Check your name on the Voter List which is available on the website of Chief Electoral Officer.

  • A physical copy of the Voter list is also available in the office of ERO.

  • Having an EPIC does not guarantee you a vote, having the name on Electoral Roll is a must.

  • Identify your polling station in the constituency either through SMS or online from www.eci.nic.in, www.ecisveep.nic.in or www.nvsp.in. or call Helpline -1950.


What is the process once I reach the polling booth?

1: On the day of polling, when you enter the polling station present your Voter ID card to poll official number one.

2: He/She will verify your name on the voter list.

3: The second poll official will ink your left forefinger and give you a voter slip and take your signature against your name in the electoral register.

4: Polling official number 3 will check your finger and the voter slip.

5: You will be allowed to enter the polling counter after this three-step verification.

6: Once inside the voting counter, you can cast your vote by pressing a button on the EVM for any party of your choice or the "None Of The Above (NOTA) option.

7: You will hear a beep sound to indicate that your vote has been registered.

8: VVPAT machines are being used in this election. The machine will dispense a slip to indicate the symbol and name of the candidate you voted for.


What documents can I carry to vote?

  • No EPIC card, no worries. You can use any of the following 12 documents to cast your vote. However, do make sure you carry the original with you

  • Passport

  • Driving License

  • Service identity cards with photographs issues by central/state government PSU/public limited companies

  • Passbook with photograph issued by bank/post office

  • PAN card

  • Smart card issued by Registrar General of India under National Population Register

  • MNREGA job card

  • Health insurance smart card by ministry of labour

  • Pension document with photograph

  • Authenticated photo voter slip issued by election machinery

  • Official identity cards issued to MP/MLA's/MLC's

  • Aadhar card

Can I take my phone with me into the polling booth?

Gadgets (cameras, mobile phones, iPads, laptops) are not allowed inside the polling booth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka assembly elections Karnataka polls 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Who is voting in Karnataka polls 2018

Today is the day: Karnataka to elect their next government

Separate religion tag for Lingayats a key issue here

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood