Karnataka polls 2018: Quick guide about today's voting process

BENGALURU: Today on May 12, in Karnataka, 4.96 crore voters will decide which political party will form the government in the state.

If you are a first-time voter or need a quick revision on how to go about the voting process, here is a quick guide.

Who can vote?

Indian citizens, residing in polling areas, above the age of 18 as on January 1 of this year. NRI's employed by Government of India in a post outside India.

Who can't vote?

Non-citizens, people of unsound mind, those disqualified from voting due to corrupt practises or offences relating to elections.

How to cast your vote?

Check your name on the Voter List which is available on the website of Chief Electoral Officer.

A physical copy of the Voter list is also available in the office of ERO.

Having an EPIC does not guarantee you a vote, having the name on Electoral Roll is a must.

Identify your polling station in the constituency either through SMS or online from www.eci.nic.in, www.ecisveep.nic.in or www.nvsp.in. or call Helpline -1950.



What is the process once I reach the polling booth?

1: On the day of polling, when you enter the polling station present your Voter ID card to poll official number one.

2: He/She will verify your name on the voter list.

3: The second poll official will ink your left forefinger and give you a voter slip and take your signature against your name in the electoral register.

4: Polling official number 3 will check your finger and the voter slip.

5: You will be allowed to enter the polling counter after this three-step verification.

6: Once inside the voting counter, you can cast your vote by pressing a button on the EVM for any party of your choice or the "None Of The Above (NOTA) option.

7: You will hear a beep sound to indicate that your vote has been registered.

8: VVPAT machines are being used in this election. The machine will dispense a slip to indicate the symbol and name of the candidate you voted for.



What documents can I carry to vote?

No EPIC card, no worries. You can use any of the following 12 documents to cast your vote. However, do make sure you carry the original with you

Passport

Driving License

Service identity cards with photographs issues by central/state government PSU/public limited companies

Passbook with photograph issued by bank/post office

PAN card

Smart card issued by Registrar General of India under National Population Register

MNREGA job card

Health insurance smart card by ministry of labour

Pension document with photograph

Authenticated photo voter slip issued by election machinery

Official identity cards issued to MP/MLA's/MLC's

Aadhar card

Can I take my phone with me into the polling booth?

Gadgets (cameras, mobile phones, iPads, laptops) are not allowed inside the polling booth.