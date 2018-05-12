Karnataka polls 2018: Quick guide about today's voting process

By Express News Service
BENGALURU: Today on May 12, in Karnataka, 4.96 crore voters will decide which political party will form the government in the state.
If you are a first-time voter or need a quick revision on how to go about the voting process, here is a quick guide.
ALSO READ | Who is voting in Karnataka polls 2018
Who can vote?
Who can't vote?
How to cast your vote?
-
Check your name on the Voter List which is available on the website of Chief Electoral Officer.
-
A physical copy of the Voter list is also available in the office of ERO.
-
Having an EPIC does not guarantee you a vote, having the name on Electoral Roll is a must.
-
Identify your polling station in the constituency either through SMS or online from www.eci.nic.in, www.ecisveep.nic.in or www.nvsp.in. or call Helpline -1950.
What is the process once I reach the polling booth?
1: On the day of polling, when you enter the polling station present your Voter ID card to poll official number one.
2: He/She will verify your name on the voter list.
3: The second poll official will ink your left forefinger and give you a voter slip and take your signature against your name in the electoral register.
4: Polling official number 3 will check your finger and the voter slip.
5: You will be allowed to enter the polling counter after this three-step verification.
6: Once inside the voting counter, you can cast your vote by pressing a button on the EVM for any party of your choice or the "None Of The Above (NOTA) option.
7: You will hear a beep sound to indicate that your vote has been registered.
8: VVPAT machines are being used in this election. The machine will dispense a slip to indicate the symbol and name of the candidate you voted for.
What documents can I carry to vote?
-
No EPIC card, no worries. You can use any of the following 12 documents to cast your vote. However, do make sure you carry the original with you
-
Passport
-
Driving License
-
Service identity cards with photographs issues by central/state government PSU/public limited companies
-
Passbook with photograph issued by bank/post office
-
PAN card
-
Smart card issued by Registrar General of India under National Population Register
-
MNREGA job card
-
Health insurance smart card by ministry of labour
-
Pension document with photograph
-
Authenticated photo voter slip issued by election machinery
-
Official identity cards issued to MP/MLA's/MLC's
-
Aadhar card
Can I take my phone with me into the polling booth?
Gadgets (cameras, mobile phones, iPads, laptops) are not allowed inside the polling booth.