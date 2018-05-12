Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: 37 per cent voting recorded till 1 pm

The Assembly polls, which began at 7 a.m. at 58,546 polling stations, each equipped with EVMs and VVPATs, will conclude at 6 p.m.

Published: 12th May 2018 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Hubballi Voters show their voting ID as they cast their vote for Karnataka Assembly elections in Hubballi on Saturday. | Express photo

By ANI

BENGALURU: Picking up momentum, 37 percent voting was recorded in Karnataka up to 1 p.m. today in the 222 assembly constituencies.

The Assembly polls, which began at 7 a.m. at 58,546 polling stations, each equipped with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), will conclude at 6 p.m.

Earlier in the day, a faulty VVPAT machine was replaced in Hubli, which had stalled the voting.

The election in two constituencies, Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, both in Bengaluru has been postponed.

In Jayanagar, the polling has been deferred due to the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, B N Vijay Kumar, on May 4.

In Rajarajeshwari Nagar, it has been postponed after a bundle of fake voter identity cards was found from a flat in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality by the Election Commission (EC) officials on May 8.

The election in Karnataka is considered crucial for the Congress Party, as it would be looking to prevent the BJP juggernaut from expanding its footprints in the south.

Since the 2014 general election, the Congress has been defeated by the BJP in over a dozen states, drastically shrinking its political footprint.

The BJP is making an all-out bid to oust the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka and is looking to come back to power in the state with B.S. Yeddyurappa, its chief ministerial candidate. Interestingly, no incumbent government has been re-elected in Karnataka since 1985.

The Janata Dal (Secular) is looking to establish itself once again in Karnataka politics and is expected to give a tough fight to both the BJP and the Congress.

A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, will cast their votes. Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

Tight security is in place to ensure smooth and peaceful single-phase polling in 222 constituencies, including 36 reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 26 in Bengaluru.

The majority mark for any party to form the government is 112.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on Tuesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Karnataka polls Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka polls: BJP contestant B Sreeramulu worships cow before voting

Karnataka polls: CM Siddarmaiah accuses JD(S) of distributing money for votes in Chamundeshwari

Karnataka polls 2018

Karnataka polls: Clashes break out after BJP worker beaten up by Congress workers at Hampi Nagar

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia