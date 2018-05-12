Karnataka polls: Clashes break out after BJP worker beaten up by Congress workers at Hampi Nagar

By ANI

BENGALURU: Clashes broke out between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers outside a polling booth in Hampi Nagar on Saturday, allegedly after the former thrashed a BJP corporator.

"Our corporator Anand was attacked but police isn't taking any action," said Vijayanagar BJP candidate Ravindra.

Police informed that the clash between BJP and Congress workers took place within 100 meters of the booth and the matter is being investigated.

Bengaluru DCP Ravi Channannavar said, "It is a sensitive polling booth and the clash between BJP and Congress workers happened within 100 meters of the booth. We will investigate and take further action."

Bengaluru: Clashes broke out b/w Congress & BJP workers outside a polling booth in Hampi Nagar,allegedly after the former thrashed a BJP corporator. Ravindra, Vijayanagar BJP candidate says, 'our corporator Anand was attacked but police isn't taking any action' #KarnatakaElection pic.twitter.com/SuXFNlI62d — ANI (@ANI) 12 May 2018

On a related note, polling at 58,546 polling stations across the state is underway for 222 out of 224 assembly seats.

The election in two constituencies, Jayanagar and R.R. Nagar, has been postponed.

A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, are registered to cast their votes. Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on May 15.