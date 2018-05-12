Karnataka polls: CM Siddarmaiah accuses JD(S) of distributing money for votes in Chamundeshwari

By ANI

CHAMUNDESHWARI: Amid the ongoing polling for Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) party of distributing money for votes in Chamundeshwari.

Siddaramaiah interacted with reporters when he came to cast his vote in Chamundeshwari.

Referring to JDS candidate and incumbent MLA of the constituency G.T. Devegowda, Siddaramaiah said, " JD(S) has distributed a lot of money, their candidate says he is a society secretary, so from where did he get so much money?"

Sidaramaiah's another allegation was leveled against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whom he accused of openly supporting JD(S) in Chamundeshwari, by fielding a "dummy candidate".

"BJP is openly supporting JD(S), they have put up a dummy candidate (S.R. Gopalrao) here," he said.

Siddaramaiah is facing a tough fight from G.T. Devegowda who is a powerful face from the Vokkaliga community and his ex-mentor.

In the previous two elections, the seat has either gone to the Congress (2008) or the JD (S) (2013).

Polling at 58,546 polling stations across the state is underway for 222 out of 224 assembly seats.

The election in two constituencies, Jayanagar and R.R. Nagar, has been postponed.

A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, are registered to cast their votes. Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on May 15.