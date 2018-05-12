Karnataka polls: First-time voters get free dosas in Bengaluru

By IANS

BENGALURU: In a bid to encourage first-time voters, an eatery here was giving away free dosas to those had voted in the Karnataka assembly election on Saturday.

The eatery at Nrupathunga Road here was also giving free coffee to other voters after seeing the ink-mark on their fingers and their voters card.

Several of the first-time voters, aged 18-19, who comprise 15.42 lakh of Karnataka's 5.06 crore electorate, took selfies with ink mark on their index finger after coming out of the polling booths.

A few hospital patients here were seen reaching the voting booths in ambulances to cast their vote, while several senior citizens across the state braved the summer heat to stand in the queues in order to vote.

Also, three to-be brides in Belagavi, Madikeri and Dharwad districts headed down to the polling stations before going to their weddings.

Meanwhile, hundreds of villagers in Kalaburagi, 630 km north of Bengaluru, have boycotted the polls protesting the lack of basic facilities in the area.