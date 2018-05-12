Karnataka polls: Muslim woman asked to remove burkha, stopped at polling booth in Belagavi

By ANI

BENGALURU: A Muslim woman was stopped from entering the polling booth in Karnataka's Belagavi after she refused to remove the veil of her 'burkha' for identification.

However, the woman was later allowed to cast her vote after her identity was verified by a female official.

The Karnataka Election is taking place today. A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, will cast their votes. Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

Tight security is in place to ensure smooth and peaceful polling across the 222 seats out of 224 assembly constituencies, spread across 30 districts.