Karnataka polls: Re-polling ordered at a booth in Hebbal after EVM failure

Published: 12th May 2018 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By ANI

HEBBAL: The Election Commission has ordered re-polling in Karnataka's Hebbal assembly constituency's polling station Number 2 as the polling was stopped earlier in the day due to Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) failure.

In the morning, the voting was suspended here after voters complained that VVPAT receipt was different from the vote they cast on the EVM.

As per reports till now, 164 polling units, 157 control units and 470 VVPATs malfunctioned across the state.

The election in two constituencies, Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, both in Bengaluru was postponed earlier.

In Jayanagar, the polling was also deferred due to the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, B N Vijay Kumar, on May 4.

In Rajarajeshwari Nagar, the polling was postponed after a bundle of fake voter identity cards was found from a flat in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality by the EC officials on May 8.

Tight security arrangements were made to ensure smooth and peaceful single-phase polling in 222 constituencies, including 36 reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 26 in Bengaluru. 

