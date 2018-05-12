PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi encourage youth to vote in Karnataka

Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi waves during an election rally | PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday encouraged the people of Karnataka, particularly youths, to come out and cast their votes in large numbers in the assembly election.

"Urging my sisters and brothers of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today. I would particularly like to call upon young voters to vote and enrich this festival of democracy with their participation," Modi tweeted before the election began at 7 a.m.

Gandhi, in his tweet in Kannada, also urged the voters to participate in the election for the state's 15th Legislative Assembly where the three major contesting parties are Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular).

"The voter turnout is a sign of dynamic democracy. I welcome all my young friends who are voting for the first time in Karnataka. People from Karnataka will be able to celebrate the largest festival of democracy with a great number of celebrations," Gandhi tweeted.

A total of 15.42 lakh voters, aged 18-19, have registered to cast their ballot for the first time. Over 5.06-crore electorate, including 2.56-crore men, 2.5-crore women and over 5,000 who identify themselves as the third gender are exercising their franchise.

Voting in 222 of 224 constituencies in state will continue till 6 p.m. and the result will be declared on May 15.

